The truth is most celebrities really aren’t that interesting. When the cameras are off they eat, sleep and play Connect Four just like the rest of us. Don’t believe it? Check out the few pics we pinched from the Tumblr page Rappers Doin Normal Sh*t and then head over to Uproxx for their favorite 25.

Method Man chilling with his kids…

Rick Ross waiting…for room service probably…





Gucci Mane shopping for toys

