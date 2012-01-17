Are Chris Bosh And His Pregnant Wife Using A Surrogate?

Are Black celebrities becoming too rich to have their own kids? In the wake of rumors that a certain high profile couple used a surrogate to carry their very popular offspring, now reports are coming in that NBA player Chris Bosh and his wife Adrienne are doing the baby by proxy method as well.

Last November the newlyweds announced that they were expecting their first child. However, sources are telling Bossip.com that Mrs. Bosh is trying to preserve her figure and has taken some extreme steps to make sure it stays that way.

