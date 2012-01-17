Tyga Accused Of Mob Activity In San Diego

Tyga was supposed to perform in San Diego earlier this month, but he didn’t show up. Hundreds of his fan were packed in the World Beat Center and went H.A.M. when they learned he wasn’t coming and tore the club up.

San Diego police were called to help the club security, but Tyga has been accused of inciting a mob of 1,200 people.

Tyga is not under arrest, but he is banned from the club in San Diego. Find out more details about this story at TMZ.

