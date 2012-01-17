And Finally…People Are Tired Of Kim Kardashian & Her Clan!

The Kardashian’s 15 hours of fame may finally be over! Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris Jenner have over saturated the market with reality shows, endorsements, over-the-top weddings and one really boring sex tape. Kim and Kris Humphries’ 72-day wedding seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back though. That camel, has since been kicked, smacked and we’ve watched it roll down a hill. Kim K’s deceptive ways have forced the public to not only dislike her but her entire family.

The New York Post calls the Kardashians “absolutely toxic.”

E!’s Kardashian TV franchise — “Keeping up with the Kardashians” — suffered a 14 percent dip in Nielsen ratings, from 3.5 million viewers per episode last season to 3 million this season. Circulation at Us Weekly, In Touch, Life & Style and OK! dropped about 18 percent when a Kardashian was on the cover in December, publishers said. Even shoe maker Skechers ditched Kim as the face of the company in 2011 — they’ve replaced her with a French bulldog. “I’m bored with them,” said Manhattan publicist R. Couri Hay, who organized paid Kardashian visits to clubs in 2008 and 2010.

