Black Movie Release Dates For 2012

2012 promises to be a productive year for Black Hollywood. From rom-com ensembles like Steve Harvey’s “Think Like A Man” to independent releases like “Middle of Nowhere” the best and the brightest in black talent take center stage on the big screen. The Urban Daily has compiled a list of black films, as well as mainstream films featuring actors of color:

JANUARY

PARIAH (now playing)- Kim Wayans, Adepero Oduye, Charles Parnell, Pernell Walker, Aasha Davis

SHAME (now playing)- dir by Steve McQueen, starring Nicole Beharie

JOYFUL NOISE (now playing)- Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, Jesse L. Martin

01/20/2012 RED TAILS- Nate Parker, Terence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tristan Wilds, Elijah Kelly, Ne-Yo, David Oyelowo, Michael B. Jordan

01/27/2012 MAN ON A LEDGE- Anthony Mackie

FEBRUARY

02/03/2012 CHRONICLE – Michael B. Jordan

02/03/2012 DYSFUNCTIONAL FRIENDS- Stacey Dash, Terell Owens, Persia White, Jason Weaver, Essence Atkins, Meagan Good, Jason Weaver

02/09/2012 I AM BRUCE LEE (documentary)

02/10/2012 SAFE HOUSE- Denzel Washington

02/14/2012- Gang of Roses 2 (DVD) Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa, Teyana Taylor, Kellita Smith, Claudia Jordan, Rocsi Diaz

02/17/2012 Ghost Rider Vengeance – Idris Elba

02/24/2012- Good Deeds- Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton, Gabrielle Union, Phylicia Rashad, Brian White

MARCH

03/09/2012 A Thousand Words- Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington

03/16/2012 21 JUMP STREET- Ice Cube, DeRay Davis

03/23/2012 HUNGER GAMES- Lenny Kravtiz, Amandla Stenberg

APRIL

04/06/2012 AMERICAN REUNION- Dania Ramirez

04/06/2012 The Skinny–Jussie Smollett, Blake Young-Fountain, Shanika Warren-Markland

04/12/2012 THE LADY- Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Woodhouse, Jonathan Raggett

04/13/2012 LIFE, LOVE, SOUL– Tami Roman, Egypt Sherrod, Terri J. Vaughn

04/13/2012 WOMAN THOU ART LOOSED: On The Seventh Day- Blair Underwood, Nicole Beharie, Sharon Leal

04/13/2012 THREE STOOGES- Jennifer Hudson

04/20/2012 THINK LIKE A MAN- Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Romany Malco, Kevin Hart, Meagan Good, Michael Ealy, Chris Brown

04/27/2012 Restless City–Harve Diese, Mohamed Dione, Khadra Dumar

MAY

05/04/2012 Avengers- Samuel L. Jackson

05/11/2012 WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU’RE EXPECTING-Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez

05/11/2012 GIRL IN PROGRESS- Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez

05/18/2012 BATTLESHIP- Rihanna

05/18/2012 The Samaritan– Samuel L. Jackson

05/25/2012 Men In Black 3- Will Smith

JUNE

06/01/2012 For Greater Glory– Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria

06/01/2012 ROCK OF AGES- Mary J. Blige

06/01/2012 Piranha 3DD– Ving Rhames

06/01/2012 30 Beats — Condola Rashad

06/08/2012 PROMETHEUS- Idris Elba

06/08/2012 MADAGASCAR 3: EUROPE’S MOST WANTED- Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith

06/15/2012 Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap – Ice T

06/22/2012 Seeking A Friend For The End of The World — Derek Luke

06/22/2012 ABRAHAM LINCOLN: VAMPIRE HUNTER – Anthony Mackie

06/27/2012 Beasts of the Southern Wild — Quvenzhane Wallis, Dwight Henry

06/29/2012 Madea’s Witness Protection –Tyler Perry, Romeo Miller, John Amos

JULY

7/13/2012 ICE AGE: CONTINENTAL DRIFT- Queen Latifah, JB Smoove, KeKe Palmer, Drake, Nicki Minaj

07/20/2012 The Dark Knight Rises — Morgan Freeman

07/20/2012 Grassroots — Cedric The Entertainer

AUGUST

08/03/2012 Celeste and Jesse Forever — Rashida Jones

08/10/2012 Red Hook Summer — Spike Lee

08/13/2012 Total Recall — Bokeem Woodbine

08/17/2012 SPARKLE- Whitney Houston, Jordin Sparks, Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter

08/17/2012 EXPENDABLES 2- Terry Crews

08/24/2012 PREMIUM RUSH- Dania J. Ramirez

SEPTEMBER

09/14/2012- RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION Boris Kodjoe

09/21/2012 The Words — Zoe Saldana

OCTOBER

10/05/2012 TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE – Trey Songz

10/05/2012 The Paper Boy–dir. Lee Daniels (“Precious”)

10/05/2012 Midddle of Nowhere– Omari Hardwick, Lorraine Toussaint, Emayatzy Corinealdi

10/12/2012 PARKER—Wendell Pierce, Jennifer Lopez

10/19/2012 GANGSTER SQUAD— Anthony Mackie

10/19/2012 Alex Cross– Tyler Perry, Carmen Ejogo, Cicely Tyson

10/19/2012 Cloud Atlas—Halle Berry

NOVEMBER

11/02/2012—Red Dawn—Connor Cruise

11/09/2011 SKYFALL- Naomie Harris

DECEMBER

LINCOLN- Gloria Reuben, S. Epatha Merkeson, David Oyelowo

12/12/2012 WORLD WAR Z- Anthony Mackie

12/25/2012—Django Unchained”—Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, RZA, Samuel L. Jackson

TBD

LUV- Common

Dreams of a Life- Zawe Ashton

Yelling to The Sky- Zoe Kravitz, Gabourey Sidibe, Antonique Smith

Also On The Urban Daily: