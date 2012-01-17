Black Movie Release Dates For 2012

2012 promises to be a productive year for Black Hollywood. From rom-com ensembles like Steve Harvey’s “Think Like A Man” to independent releases like “Middle of Nowhere” the best and the brightest in black talent take center stage on the big screen. The Urban Daily has compiled a list of black films, as well as mainstream films featuring actors of color:
JANUARY
PARIAH (now playing)- Kim Wayans, Adepero Oduye, Charles Parnell, Pernell Walker, Aasha Davis
SHAME (now playing)- dir by Steve McQueen, starring Nicole Beharie
JOYFUL NOISE (now playing)- Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, Jesse L. Martin
01/20/2012 RED TAILS- Nate Parker, Terence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tristan Wilds, Elijah Kelly, Ne-Yo, David Oyelowo, Michael B. Jordan
01/27/2012 MAN ON A LEDGE- Anthony Mackie
FEBRUARY
02/03/2012 CHRONICLE – Michael B. Jordan
02/03/2012 DYSFUNCTIONAL FRIENDS- Stacey Dash, Terell Owens, Persia White, Jason Weaver, Essence Atkins, Meagan Good, Jason Weaver
02/09/2012 I AM BRUCE LEE (documentary)
02/10/2012 SAFE HOUSE- Denzel Washington
02/14/2012- Gang of Roses 2 (DVD) Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa, Teyana Taylor, Kellita Smith, Claudia Jordan, Rocsi Diaz
02/17/2012 Ghost Rider Vengeance – Idris Elba
02/24/2012- Good Deeds- Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton, Gabrielle Union, Phylicia Rashad, Brian White
MARCH
03/09/2012 A Thousand Words- Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington
03/16/2012 21 JUMP STREET- Ice Cube, DeRay Davis
03/23/2012 HUNGER GAMES- Lenny Kravtiz, Amandla Stenberg
APRIL
04/06/2012 AMERICAN REUNION- Dania Ramirez
04/06/2012 The Skinny–Jussie Smollett, Blake Young-Fountain, Shanika Warren-Markland
04/12/2012 THE LADY- Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Woodhouse, Jonathan Raggett
04/13/2012 LIFE, LOVE, SOUL– Tami Roman, Egypt Sherrod, Terri J. Vaughn
04/13/2012 WOMAN THOU ART LOOSED: On The Seventh Day- Blair Underwood, Nicole Beharie, Sharon Leal
04/13/2012 THREE STOOGES- Jennifer Hudson
04/20/2012 THINK LIKE A MAN- Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Romany Malco, Kevin Hart, Meagan Good, Michael Ealy, Chris Brown
04/27/2012 Restless City–Harve Diese, Mohamed Dione, Khadra Dumar
MAY
05/04/2012 Avengers- Samuel L. Jackson
05/11/2012 WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU’RE EXPECTING-Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez
05/11/2012 GIRL IN PROGRESS- Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez
05/18/2012 BATTLESHIP- Rihanna
05/18/2012 The Samaritan– Samuel L. Jackson
05/25/2012 Men In Black 3- Will Smith
JUNE
06/01/2012 For Greater Glory– Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria
06/01/2012 ROCK OF AGES- Mary J. Blige
06/01/2012 Piranha 3DD– Ving Rhames
06/01/2012 30 Beats — Condola Rashad
06/08/2012 PROMETHEUS- Idris Elba
06/08/2012 MADAGASCAR 3: EUROPE’S MOST WANTED- Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith
06/15/2012 Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap – Ice T
06/22/2012 Seeking A Friend For The End of The World — Derek Luke
06/22/2012 ABRAHAM LINCOLN: VAMPIRE HUNTER – Anthony Mackie
06/27/2012 Beasts of the Southern Wild — Quvenzhane Wallis, Dwight Henry
06/29/2012 Madea’s Witness Protection –Tyler Perry, Romeo Miller, John Amos
JULY
7/13/2012 ICE AGE: CONTINENTAL DRIFT- Queen Latifah, JB Smoove, KeKe Palmer, Drake, Nicki Minaj
07/20/2012 The Dark Knight Rises — Morgan Freeman
07/20/2012 Grassroots — Cedric The Entertainer
AUGUST
08/03/2012 Celeste and Jesse Forever — Rashida Jones
08/10/2012 Red Hook Summer — Spike Lee
08/13/2012 Total Recall — Bokeem Woodbine
08/17/2012 SPARKLE- Whitney Houston, Jordin Sparks, Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter
08/17/2012 EXPENDABLES 2- Terry Crews
08/24/2012 PREMIUM RUSH- Dania J. Ramirez
SEPTEMBER
09/14/2012- RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION Boris Kodjoe
09/21/2012 The Words — Zoe Saldana
OCTOBER
10/05/2012 TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE – Trey Songz
10/05/2012 The Paper Boy–dir. Lee Daniels (“Precious”)
10/05/2012 Midddle of Nowhere– Omari Hardwick, Lorraine Toussaint, Emayatzy Corinealdi
10/12/2012 PARKER—Wendell Pierce, Jennifer Lopez
10/19/2012 GANGSTER SQUAD— Anthony Mackie
10/19/2012 Alex Cross– Tyler Perry, Carmen Ejogo, Cicely Tyson
10/19/2012 Cloud Atlas—Halle Berry
NOVEMBER
11/02/2012—Red Dawn—Connor Cruise
11/09/2011 SKYFALL- Naomie Harris
DECEMBER
LINCOLN- Gloria Reuben, S. Epatha Merkeson, David Oyelowo
12/12/2012 WORLD WAR Z- Anthony Mackie
12/25/2012—Django Unchained”—Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, RZA, Samuel L. Jackson
TBD
LUV- Common
Dreams of a Life- Zawe Ashton
Yelling to The Sky- Zoe Kravitz, Gabourey Sidibe, Antonique Smith