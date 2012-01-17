Erica Mena & Somaya Reece Throw Shots On Twitter

The beef between Erica Mena and Kimbella reignited on last night’s (January 16th) episode of “Love & Hip Hop,” and Somaya Reece made a return to the show be injecting herself into the drama. Kimbella stepped to Erica at her birthday party after hearing that about the disparaging comments Erica had made in an interview with Vibe magazine.

Erica and Kimbella almost came to blows, and Somaya was there by Kimbella’s side. The airing of this confrontation sparked a beef on Twitter between Erica Mena and Somaya Reece. Take a look at the exchange below.

RELATED POSTS:

Mama Jones On Olivia: “When I See Her, It’s A Bad Bad Day”

Kimbella Throws Her Chewed Gum At Erica Mena: “Love & Hip Hop” [VIDEO]

10 Lessons Learned From The Love & Hip Hop Cast

SOURCE