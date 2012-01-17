Maybach Music Girl Hasn’t Been Paid, Is Rick Ross Really Rich Forever?

Last week we reported who the sultry voice behind Maybach Music was, Australian model, Jessica Gomes. It has recently came to the light that the Australian beauty hasn’t been paid for her contributions to MMG but is it isn’t due to bad business dealings. During an interview with Global Grind, Jessica revealed how the whole thing came together. She revealed that she wasn’t aware of just how big a deal it was; but now that she knows she should be getting paid “Because it’s hot and it’s out there.” She also joked “Yeah, I need to call Rick Ross and be like ‘Yo, I need my check!’

