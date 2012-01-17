Happy Birthday Michelle Obama! 48 Things You Didn’t Know About The First Lady…

Happy Birthday to our first lady Michelle Obama! The lovely leader turned 48 today!

Check out some unknown facts about the beauty:

1. Her nickname is “Miche” (pronounced “Meesh”).

2. Her husband calls her “My Rock”

3. Her father worked the swing shift in the boiler room at Chicago’s water purification plant.

4. She grew up with her older brother, Craig, and parents in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. She shared the living room with her brother, which was separated by a room divider.

5. She and her brother both skipped a year at school – second grade.

6. As a girl, she loved her “Easy-Bake Oven”.

7. Michelle was student council treasurer in high school.

8. Growing up, she practiced playing the piano so much that she had to be told to stop.

9. Although a great athlete, she shied away from competitive sports because, her big brother says, “she hated losing”.

10. Her father died of complications from multiple sclerosis when she was in her 20s.

