Rihanna Sizzles in Emporio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2012 Underwear Ad Campaign

Emporio Armani unveiled their Spring/Summer 2012 underwear ad campaign today. Rihanna, who became the spokes model in September 2011, revealed a softer more sultry side of herself. While appearing garment free is no new feat for the Bajan songstress, Rihanna exudes a more demure attitude posing in elegant lace and silk lingerie.
Spotted at [Highsnobiety]
