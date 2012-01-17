Beyonce Defends Hospital Lockdown?

In her alleged first interview since having her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce is every bit the gushing new mom you’d expect. In an exclusive to Star Beyonce says of her new child, “Nothing can describe the feeling. You have the instant connection once you know your child is growing inside you, but when you hold it for the first time, the words can’t be found.”

Beyonce announced to the world that she was with child at the 2011 VMA’s during her performance of “Love On Top.” From that moment the Beyonce Baby Watch went into full swing. The anticipation came to an end on January 7, 2012 when news of Beyonce checking into Lenox Hill Hospital leaked and hours later friends of Hov and Bey leaked the name of their newborn, Ivy Blue Carter.

In the wake of the birth there were several reports that other parents were kept from seeing their children due to security restrictions placed by the Carters. But Beyonce defends the precautions they took:

“Security was very tight, not for the sake of it,” she said. “It was for the security of our daughter.”

