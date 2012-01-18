Celebrity Break Ups: Couples That Might Not Last Past 2012

Everyone is rooting for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to stay together forever, but will they be one of the celebrity break ups of 2012? The steady flow of rumors about their rocky relationship make us think that there is trouble, and the Smiths aren’t the only couple that may not survive this year.

Fantasia and her cheating boyfriend Antwaun Cook, and the eternally engaged Jennifer Hudson and her fiance David “Punk” Otunga, may call it quits this year. See who else made the 2012 potential celebrity break ups list at Bossip.

