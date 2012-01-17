D. Wade Parties Hard With Lebron, Rick Ross, & T.I. For His Big 3-0

Miami Heat point guard Dwayne Wade celebrated his 30th birthday at Setai in Miami Sunday night with friends and loved ones. Wade’s guests included girlfriend Gabrielle Union, Pat Riley, Usher, Lebron James, Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem, and a slew of others. The private affair was sponsored by Hennessy and Belvedere. Among some of the amazing gifts he received were performances from friends T.I., Rick Ross, Common and a special birthday serenade from Kelly Rowland. Dwayne was also gifted with a car, a Hublot 3000 diamond encrusted watch and a vintage 1982 bottle of Dom Perignon.

