Future Performs “Tony Montana” At The 49ers Vs. Saints Game

Rapper, Future, took over the stands of the 49ers vs. Saints game this weekend with a crowd-rocking performance of his smash song “Tony Montana.” While the 49ers went on to defeat the Saints, the crowd was still swaying with vibes from the deep bass of “Tony Montana.”

“By the midpoint of the regular season, the 49ers special teams units adopted a signature song for kickoffs. Whenever Future’s “Tony Montana” began to play at Candlestick Park, the song immediately fueled the energy of the kickoff teams and in turn, the whole squad.”

Visuals of the team getting it in to the song below:

