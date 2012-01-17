Hollywood Black Film Festival Reacts To Controversial “Monkey Gang” Movie

The creators of the movie managed to get reactions from many people in attendance including Jacqueline Blaylock, the director of programming for the festival. While some in attendance, believed the movie went too far and was too harsh on hip-hop culture, renowned blogger Jackie Jasper of Diary Of A Hollywood Street King appreciated the movie’s satire and parody of negativity in rap music and gave the movie two thumbs up.

After the screening the movie sparked a lively discussion on rap music as it is portrayed in the media and images of African Americans in the media.

Check Out An Exclusive Interview With “Monkey Gang” Creator, Director And Executive Producer, Mr. M

