T-Pain On Making Music For The Strip Clubs

T-Pain made a lot of money by making music that was popular in strip clubs all over the world, but he’s shifted away from his formula for making hits. On T-Pain’s latest album rEVOLVEr, he did something different, and was still able to produce a hit. Take a look at our exclusive interview with T-Pain as he explains how he made people love his music then and now.

T-Pain’s “rEVOLVEr” Available HERE

