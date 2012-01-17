Basketball Wives’ Tami Roman & Love & Hip Hop’s Olivia Twitter Beef?

Things got a little testy on twitter Monday night when Basketball Wives Star Tami Roman addressed Love & Hip Hop star Olivia Longott for an interview she did with the New York Post. In the interview Longott gave her opinion on the differences between the two shows, saying “in ‘Basketball Wives,’ I thought they were always bickering about nothing. They didn’t really have anything else to talk about, everyone was just sitting around having drinks. In our show, there’s so much for everybody to gravitate to.” Apparently Tami wasn’t too impressed with Olivia’s synopsis about her show.

Vibe.com posted the tweets between the two ladies. It seemed as though a twitter beef was about to ensue but Olivia quickly squashed it by saying she is a fan of Basketball Wives. However Tami didn’t let it die there, she took to twitter today posting a link to the interview and expressed her reservations…”My ace sent me the article: http://www.nypost.com/p/entertainment/tv/love_rapped_up_OUgTO1UKSS4q1CtSwoKY9O – New York Post. #imjussayin I’ve moved on but damn something don’t match up…”

RELATED POSTS:

Mama Jones And Olivia From “Love & Hip Hop” Fight On Twitter!

Love & Hip Hop Chicks Brawl Harder Than Basketball Wives! [VIDEO]

Yandy Accuses Love & Hip Hop Producers Of Setting Up Fights

Which Basketball Wives Season 4 Cast Member Is Prettiest? [PHOTOS]