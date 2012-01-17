Beyonce’s Skin Lightened In Latest “4” Promo Pic?

Beyonce fans are outraged over a new promotional picture for Beyonce’s album 4, which shows the new mother’s skin, seemingly lightened! This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Beyonce’s complexion “enhanced” to fit a certain image…remember L’oreal?
The image which appears as the header on her website BeyonceOnline, is a beautiful photo but what message does it send the troubled society we live in?
