Beyonce’s Skin Lightened In Latest “4” Promo Pic?

Beyonce fans are outraged over a new promotional picture for Beyonce’s album 4, which shows the new mother’s skin, seemingly lightened! This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Beyonce’s complexion “enhanced” to fit a certain image…remember L’oreal?

The image which appears as the header on her website BeyonceOnline, is a beautiful photo but what message does it send the troubled society we live in?

