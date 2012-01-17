Tyra Banks Finds New Love Abroad?

According to our friends at CNN.com Tyra is back on the dating scene. After ending her relationship with John Utendahl, Tyra met someone while filming the latest season of America’s Next Top Model in China, where she was rumored to have met her new beau. Although Ms. Banks nor her representation have confirmed nor denied the story, CNN.com has sited sources close to the mogul have told PEOPLE that her new love interest is a “Big Deal.”

