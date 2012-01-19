Celebs Appear At Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Re-Opening, Beyonce Doesn’t

Jay-Z‘s 40/40 Club in New York City reopened last night, and he was in the building without Beyonce. This was supposed to be their first public outing since the birth of their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The 40/40 Club was temporarily shut down in order to undergo a $10 million renovation, and attendees complimented the new look. In addition to having music stars there, one of the richest men in the world was there throwing up the Roc!

See who was at the 40/40 Club last night, and get more info about Jay-Z’s spot here.

