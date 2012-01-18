Amber Rose In The Studio With Monica

Amber Rose has somehow finagled her way into the studio with songstress Monica. The bald rosebud who we assume, is riding high off the release of her debut single “Fame” featuring stoner boyfriend Wiz Khalifa, tweeted a photo of the herself and Mrs. Brown, smiling for the cameras.

Hopefully, Amber is taking a few voice lessons from Monica, instead of preparing to bring forth a mismatched collaboration that would only make us further question her talents…

