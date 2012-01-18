“Motor City Wives” Reality Show Starring Deelishis & Sara Stokes Coming Soon

There’s a new “Wives” reality show in the works, and this new edition “Motor City Wives” takes place in Detroit with some familiar faces. “Flavor Of Love 2” winner Deelishis, and Sara Stokes of “Making The Band 2” and Da Band will star on the show. Former Detroit mayer Kwame Kilpatrick’s sister Ayanna Kilpatrick-Ferguson will also be on “Motor City Wives,” along with author Valencia R. Williams and transsexual Julisa.

