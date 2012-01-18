Drake Selling His “I’m On One” Miami Condo For Over $2 Million

He hasn’t even taken the plastic off the furniture yet! That didn’t stop Drake from putting his fabulous Miami condo where he shot his video “I’m On One,” on sale last week. The properties are “located right next door to each other in Miami’s ritzy Marquis highrise — listing one for $1.9 million and the other for $599,000. Drake combined the two into one MASSIVE condo, and lived in both simultaneously.”

Head to TMZ, for more details!

