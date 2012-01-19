Tyga Addresses San Diego Incident! Doing Free Show For Fans!

Rapper Tyga, of Young Money was recently accused of abandoning a show at the World Beat Center, where 1,200 fans began to riot due to his absence. He recently recorded a Ustream video where he addressed the issue.

According to the “Rack City” rapper, he was booked to do a walk through of venue but not to perform. He wasn’t informed that he would have to hit the tage and was not prepared. Tyga goes on to say it isn’t about the money, therefore he will be doing a free show in San Diego for all his fans!

http://www.ustream.tv/embed/recorded/19838733

