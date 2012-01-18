Shyne & Diddy Reconcile After 12 Years

According to our friends over at HipHopBlog.com former Bad Boy artist Shyne has made his peace with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Shyne said “As far as Puff is concerned, that’s been a long time coming, he had reached out to me twice while I was in the pen, but I just wasn’t ready for it.”

Well it seems the time has come, the two reconciled after twelve years following the 1999 club shooting involving the rapper, Diddy, and his then girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Shyne felt it was time to let bygones be bygones, he said that throughout the whole ordeal from the shooting to his nine year prison term, Diddy has always been positive and accommodating toward him. “I felt how I felt, I said what I said. In retrospect, when you looked at the way he handled it, he held it down, he wore it … he ain’t had nothing to say; always had good things to say. It was always, ‘Yo, whatever Shyne need, we got him.”

