Rihanna Shows Off Sexy Silver Swimsuit

Rihanna‘s constant touring has not kept her from staying in really good shape, so she shared some photos of herself in sexy silver swimsuit with her 12 million+ Twitter followers. Take a look at Rihanna during her vacation in Hawaii showing off her swimsuit in the photo gallery below.

And check out more photos of Rihanna in her swimsuit here.

RELATED POSTS:

Rihanna Sizzles in Emporio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2012 Underwear Ad Campaign

Rihanna Gets High Off Kush In Hawaii!