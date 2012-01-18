CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna Shows Off Sexy Silver Swimsuit

Leave a comment

Rihanna‘s constant touring has not kept her from staying in really good shape, so she shared some photos of herself in sexy silver swimsuit with her 12 million+ Twitter followers. Take a look at Rihanna during her vacation in Hawaii showing off her swimsuit in the photo gallery below.

And check out more photos of Rihanna in her swimsuit here.

RELATED POSTS:

Rihanna Sizzles in Emporio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2012 Underwear Ad Campaign

Rihanna Gets High Off Kush In Hawaii!

rihanna , swimsuit

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close