President Obama Targets Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

President Barack Obama is looking to get celebrities to support his reelection campaign, and Jay-Z and Alicia Keys are two of the artists Obama’s team is reportedly targeting. Both have supported Obama in the past, so it would be surprising if both don’t agree to help him during campaign season.

Other hip-hop and R&B artists on the list include Janelle Monáe, will.i.am and The Roots. In addition, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Vampire Weekend, Arcade Fire, George Clooney and Jack Johnson are going to be invited to help President Obama get back into the White House.

