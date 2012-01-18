LL Cool J To Host The Grammy Awards…

LL Cool J has been selected to host the 2012 Grammy Awards. The two time Grammy winner will be the first host in seven years (Queen Latifah being the last). “I’m thrilled to be part of music’s biggest night…I will always have fond memories of my first Grammy Awards and to now be hosting the Grammy show, in the company of so many other incredible artists, is a dream come true.” said LL, of the opportunity, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us all!

