Sanaa Lathan Is The New Face Of Pantene Nature Fusion Collection

Sanaa Lathan is the official spokeswoman for Pantene’s new Nature Fusion Collection. The actress is all about taking care of her lovely mane, especially through the wear and tear of movie sets, red carpets and photo shoots. Sanaa says it’s very important to her to use natural products in her hair “Throughout my life, Pantene has been one of the few hair care brands that effectively address the specific needs of my hair texture. My hair is prone to dryness and my career does not help the situation! All of the styling and heat on set leaves my hair dull, lifeless and damaged. I need a shampoo and conditioner that nourishes my hair and I want to use more natural products. That is why I love Nature Fusion Moisture Balance shampoo and conditioner. It is great that, as a black woman, I can look to a brand like Pantene to provide my hair with the nourishment it needs.”

For more on this story and behind the scenes check TheYBF.com

RELATED POSTS:

Sanaa Lathan Responds To “Backing It Up On Kobe” Rumors!

Also On The Urban Daily: