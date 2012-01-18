Wu-Tang Clan Back In The Lab?

Are the Killa Beez buzzin? According to an interview with Hip Hop Blog, Wu member Rza said that he is currently on tour with the Wu, he made mention that he and the M.E.T.H.O.D. Man are in talks about working on an album together, “Right now I’m on tour with the Wu-Tang, having fun … As far as musically, me and Method Man are talking about going to the studio. We never got a chance to do another album since my first album. Maybe we’ll do another album together. Other than that, just rocking these shows and sh*t, having a good time and sh*t.”

When it comes to a Wu Tang Clan album, Rza says “As far as the Wu brothers, whatever we do, we do it. Sometimes we premeditate it, sometimes it’s just done naturally. I’m more in a natural mode right now…” Cryptic; but all Wu fans are patiently waiting for the Beez to reunite.

For more on this story check out HipHopBlog.com

