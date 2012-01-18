Lil Wayne Has Altercation With Dallas Cowboys’ Dez Bryant

If reports are true, Lil Wayne and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant got into an altercation in Miami on Sunday night (January 15th) at Club LIV. Word is, Lil Wayne was clowning Dez Bryant for his performance on the football field and for his money problems.

The war of words got heated, and Dez Bryant was eventually detained but not arrested. Get the rest of the story at HipHopWired.

