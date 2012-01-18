Well Apparently: Nick Cannon “I’m Not Dead!”

In case you hadn’t heard, Nick Cannon is alive. After suffering mild kidney failure over the holidays, Cannon is back to overseeing his media empire. From his office, which is forty floors above Times Square, Mr. Mariah Carey Cannon made a video to set the record straight about all of the speculation surrounding his hospitalization.

Nick alludes to the fact there are a few more procedures he has to undergo to get an absolute clean bill of health. Though he doesn’t go into detail about those procedures, we hope everything goes well for the media mogul.

