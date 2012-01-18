Wale: R&B Music Isn’t For Black People Anymore

Wale is an MC, but he has some thoughts about the state of R&B music today as you’ll see in this video. During a visit to Columbus radio station Power 107.5, our sister site MyColumbusPower.com filmed this Wale interview as he talks about how R&B has evolved into club music, a fusion of one sound, and “weirdo music.” Plus, Wale talks about how R&B is barely marketed to Black people.

Check out Wale’s comments in the video below, and get more of his Columbus visit at MyColumbusPower.com.

