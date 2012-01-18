Snooki Wants The Donald…Trump That Is, To Run For Prez

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi expressed her dissatisfaction of the 2012 presidential candidates at the launch of her Team Snooki Boxing press conference. Snooki chatted with Jo Piazza of the Huffington Post saying she would vote for ‘The Donald,’ “I thought Trump was gonna run … But he’s not, right? I would endorse him and vote for him.”

Celebrities have a knack for getting involved in politics and possibly swaying voter decisions, does Snooki have that kind of influence? With over 4 million followers on Twitter and the roughly 8.5 Million Jersey Shore viewers is it that far fetched? I think not… But according to the CNN.com, Donald Trump did change his voter registration from Republican to unaffiliated, just in case he was dissatisfied with the Republicans choice, he could then run as an independent. Only time will tell if Trump will go from president of the boardroom to president of the United States.

