Khloe Kardashian Rumored To Be O.J. Simpson’s Daughter

Last week rumors circulated that Khloe Kardashian does not have the same father as her sisters, and now reports are saying she’s the daughter of O.J. Simpson. Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner has admitted to cheating on her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, but she has not confirmed rumors about Khloe being fathered by anyone else.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe’s older sister sarcastically tweeted: “It makes sense now, Khloe u are so tan!”

Find out more about the latest Khloe Kardashian paternity drama right here.

