X Factor’s Astro Inks Deal With L.A. Reid

15 year old Brooklyn MC Brian “Astro” Bradley of X Factor fame has signed a record deal with L.A. Reid and Epic Records. The Astronomical Kid was booted off the show in early December. Shortly after his dismissal rumors surfaced that he would join Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label. In an interview with MTV on December 5th Astro addressed the rumor saying “I have never met anyone from Roc Nation. I’d love to, but I’m not signed right now to anyone … nobody ever hit me up about that — just go on the Internet and it’s up there. But I’m not signed, as far as I know.”

Although he wasn’t the big winner on X Factor, Astro is in fact (In the words of Charlie Sheen) WINNING!!! In terms of the kind of deal he’s looking for Astro had this to say “… I just want to be able to release my music, do my movies, [and] everything is fair … I just want to be able to have fun doing it. I don’t want music to be a job for me; I want it to be something I’m doing for fun. As long it’s not a job, then you’re straight.”

No word on an Album yet; but congrats on the deal, and in the words of the kid himself “Dooope…”

Keep an eye open for The Astronomical Kid.

For more on this story head over to MTV.com

