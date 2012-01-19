A Visual Remix Of Lionel Richie’s “Hello” Using Film Clips

According to Questlove, “nerd ish like this is my coffee in the morning.” If you need a break from those repetitive “Stuff that ____ says” videos, here is an example of how some video editing software and a little imagination can make a classic home made visual. Lionel Richie’s 1984 hit “Hello” is pieced together word-for-word using various movie clips from Toy Story, Inception and more.

If you’re too young to get why this is awesome, or only know “Hello” from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, take a look at the original.

