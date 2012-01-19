Evelyn Lozada & Chad Ochocinco On Their New Reality Show

New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco and “Basketball Wives” cast member Evelyn Lozada appear on the latest issue of Urban Ink magazine and talk about their new reality show. Evelyn explained how she would do things differently from “Basketball Wives” on a show with Ochocinco and stated:

Where To Find Evelyn & Ochocinco Relaxing

“I always go into it thinking I’m going to be less in your face and maybe control my temper a little bit more, but you never know what’s going to happen. A lot of times you go into it thinking you’re going to try to not be seen as a monster, but you can’t really prepare yourself for what’s going to happen. So you hope and pray that, when you watch the show, it’s not that bad.”

See more of what they had to say right here.

RELATED POSTS:

Famous Couples Who Found Love On Twitter

Ochocinco’s Father Passes Away

Evelyn Lozada On Chad Ochocinco’s “Unromantic” Proposal [VIDEO]