Rihanna Performing With Coldplay At The Grammys

Grammy season is upon us and one by one, new performers for the annual show are being announced! Rihanna and Coldplay are the latest additions to the roster. “My friends @ColdPlay and I will be sharing the stage for a performance at this years Annual Grammy Awards! #BONKERS,” tweeted Ri.

Rihanna joins Nicki Minaj and several other artists including LL Cool J who is set to host the extravaganza!

