Mike Epps Explains His Twitter Beef With Kevin Hart

Mike Epps was in Houston promoting his upcoming stand up comedy tour, “Still Standing” and stopped by the Madd Hatta Morning Show to give us the scoop on his Twitter beef with Kevin Hart and his latest movies.

Mike Epps has confirmed a new edition of Friday with Ice Cube, and told us how it felt to work with Whitney Houston on Sparkle.

