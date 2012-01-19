DMX Reveals Ruff Ryders Reunion In The Works

“Stop. Drop. Shut em down open up shop. Oh. No. That’s how Ruff Ryders roll…”

According to TMZ, a Ruff Ryders reunion is in the works. DMX himself has said “We are all family and we’re going to come back stronger than when we left … It’s going to take the nation by storm.” Swizz Beatz, Eve, Drag On, & Murda-Mook have all signed on to do the reunion. Eve told TMZ to “expect a massive comeback.” The only ingredient missing is the LOX, they have yet to sign on; But X is very sure that will change once he speaks to them. Fans have been looking forward to the return of the crew, look no more because “X Gon Give It To Ya.”

