Andre 3000 Named “Master Of Style”

Andre 3 stacks, is stacking racks on racks on racks. The Atlanta MC has been named brand ambassador for Gillette Fusion ProGlide Styler, Gillette’s new shaving tool. Andre is one of three brand ambassadors including actors Adrien Brody and Gael García Bernal. Gillette chose an eclectic array of representatives to be the ambassadors for the “Masters of Style” campaign based on not only their “tremendous” talent; but their strong identities and characters, among other things.

3 Stacks had this to say about his position as brand ambassador “I feel that personal style should always reflect who you are and be constantly evolving … Being part of Gillette’s ‘Masters of Style’ program was a natural choice for me because I enjoy the freedom of changing my appearance to suit my mood.”

