“The Help” and “Pariah” Lead 2012 NAACP Image Awards Noms

Nominees for the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced early this afternoon. As expected, The Help leads with nominations for Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer as well as white actresses Emma Stone and Bryce Dallas Howard. The movie is also up for Best Motion Picture and Best Director (Tate Taylor). Indie darling Pariah was also acknowledged with Best Actress noms for Adepero Oduye, Best Supporting Actress for Kim Wayans and Best Supporting Actor for Charles Parnell.

Some questionable nominations include Tower Heist for Best Motion Picture as well as a Best Actor nod for Eddie Murphy, and Angelina for Best Director for her wartime drama In The Land of Blood and Honey.

The awards ceremony will air February 17th 8 P.M. EST on NBC.

Below is list of nominees for both film and television:

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Jumping the Broom” (TriStar Pictures)

“Pariah” (Focus Features)

“The First Grader” (National Geographic

Entertainment)

“The Help” (DreamWorks Pictures/

Participant Media/Touchstone Pictures)

“Tower Heist” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Eddie Murphy – “Tower Heist”

(Universal Pictures)

Laurence Fishburne – “Contagion”

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Laz Alonso – “Jumping the Broom”

(TriStar Pictures)

Oliver Litondo – “The First Grader” (National Geographic Entertainment)

Vin Diesel – “Fast Five” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Adepero Oduye – “Pariah” (Focus Features)

Emma Stone – “The Help” (DreamWorks Pictures/Participant Media/Touchstone Pictures)

Paula Patton – “Jumping the Broom” (TriStar Pictures)

Viola Davis – “The Help” (DreamWorks Pictures/Participant Media/Touchstone Pictures)

Zoë Saldana – “Colombiana” (TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Anthony Mackie – “The Adjustment Bureau” (Universal Pictures)

Charles Parnell – “Pariah” (Focus Features)

Don Cheadle – “The Guard” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Jeffrey Wright – “The Ides of March” (Columbia Pictures)

Mike Epps – “Jumping the Broom” (TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Bryce Dallas Howard – “The Help” (DreamWorks Pictures/Participant Media/Touchstone Pictures)

Cicely Tyson – “The Help” (DreamWorks Pictures/Participant Media/Touchstone Pictures)

Kim Wayans – “Pariah” (Focus Features)

Maya Rudolph – “Bridesmaids” (Universal Pictures)

Octavia Spencer – “The Help” (DreamWorks Pictures/Participant Media/Touchstone Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“I Will Follow” (AFFRM)

“Kinyarwanda” (AFFRM)

“MOOZ-lum” (AFFRM)

“Pariah” (Focus Features)

“The First Grader” (National Geographic Entertainment)

Outstanding Foreign Motion Picture

“A Separation” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Attack the Block” (Screen Gems)

“In the Land of Blood and Honey” (FilmDistrict)

“Le Havre” (Janus Films)

“Life, Above All” (Sony Pictures Classics)

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary – (Theatrical or Television)

“Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey” (Submarine Deluxe)

“Sing Your Song” (HBO Documentary Films)

“The Rescuers” (Michael King Productions)

“Thunder Soul” (Roadside Attractions)

WRITING

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Arthur Harris – “Reed Between the Lines” – Let’s Talk About Ms. Helen’s Son Part 1 (BET)

Prentice Penny – “Happy Endings” – The Girl with the David Tattoo (ABC)

Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil – “The Game” – Parachutes….Beach Chairs (BET)

Vali Chandrasekaran – “30 Rock” – It’s Never Too Late For Now (NBC)

Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio – “Wizards of Waverly Place” – Wizards vs. Angels (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Cheo Hodari Coker – “SouthLAnd” – Punching Water (TNT)

Janine Sherman Barrois – “Criminal Minds” – The Bittersweet Science (CBS)

Lolis Eric Elie – “Treme” – Santa Claus, Do You Ever Get the Blues? (HBO)

Pam Veasey – “Ringer” – Oh Gawd, There’s Two of Them? (The CW)

Zoanne Clack – “Grey’s Anatomy” – I Will Survive (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture – (Theatrical or Television)

Alrick Brown – “Kinyarwanda” (AFFRM)

Ann Peacock – “The First Grader” (National Geographic Entertainment)

Dee Rees – “Pariah” (Focus Features)

Elizabeth Hunter, Arlene Gibbs – “Jumping the Broom” (TriStar Pictures)

Tate Taylor – “The Help” (DreamWorks Pictures/Participant Media/Touchstone Pictures)

DIRECTING

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Jay Chandrasekhar – “Happy Endings” – The Girl with the David Tattoo (ABC)

Kevin Hooks – “Drop Dead Diva” – Mother’s Day (Lifetime)

Leonard R. Garner Jr. – “Rules of Engagement” – The Set Up (CBS)

Miguel Arteta – “How to Make It in America” – Mofongo (HBO)

Salim Akil – “The Game” – Parachutes/Beach Chairs (BET)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Ernest Dickerson – “Treme” – Do Watcha Wanna (HBO)

Ken Whittingham – “Parenthood” – Opening Night (NBC)

Kevin Sullivan – “NCIS” – Tell-All (CBS)

Paris Barclay – “Sons of Anarchy” – Out (FX Network)

Seith Mann – “Dexter” – Get Gellar (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture – (Theatrical or Television)

Alrick Brown – “Kinyarwanda” (AFFRM)

Angelina Jolie – “In the Land of Blood and Honey” (FilmDistrict)

Dee Rees – “Pariah” (Focus Features)

Salim Akil – “Jumping the Broom” (TriStar Pictures)

Tate Taylor – “The Help” (DreamWorks Pictures/Participant Media/Touchstone Pictures)

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Love That Girl!” (TV One)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Reed Between the Lines” (BET)

“The Game” (BET)

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” (TBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Dulé Hill – “Psych” (USA Network)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – “Reed Between the Lines” (BET)

Phil Morris – “Love That Girl!” (TV One)

Pooch Hall – “The Game” (BET)

Terry Crews – “Are We There Yet?” (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tatyana Ali – “Love That Girl!” (TV One)

Tia Mowry-Hardrict – “The Game” (BET)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Reed Between the Lines” (BET)

Vanessa Williams – “Desperate Housewives” (ABC)

Wendy Raquel Robinson – “The Game” (BET)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Craig Robinson – “The Office” (NBC)

Damon Wayans, Jr. – “Happy Endings” (ABC)

J.B. Smoove – “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Nick Cannon – “Up All Night” (NBC)

Tracy Morgan – “30 Rock” (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amber Riley – “Glee” (FOX)

Gabourey Sidibe – “The Big C” (Showtime)

Keshia Knight Pulliam – “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” (TBS)

Maya Rudolph – “Up All Night” (NBC)

Sofia Vergara – “Modern Family” (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (NBC)

“The Good Wife” (CBS)

“Treme” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Andre Braugher – “Men of A Certain Age” (TNT)

Hill Harper – “CSI: NY” (CBS)

L.L. Cool J – “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS)

Taye Diggs – “Private Practice” (ABC)

Wendell Pierce – “Treme” (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Chandra Wilson – “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Khandi Alexander – “Treme” (HBO)

Regina King – “SouthLAnd” (TNT)

Sandra Oh – “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Taraji P. Henson – “Person of Interest” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Corey Reynolds – “The Closer” (TNT)

Ice T – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (NBC)

James Pickens, Jr. – “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Nelsan Ellis – “True Blood” (HBO)

Omar Epps – “House M.D.” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard – “Memphis Beat” (TNT)

Anika Noni Rose – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (NBC)

Archie Panjabi – “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Diahann Carroll – “White Collar” (USA Network)

Loretta Devine – “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

“Five” (Lifetime Movie Network)

“Hallmark Hall of Fame, Mitch Albom’s Have a Little Faith” (ABC)

“Luther” (BBC America)

“The Least Among You” (Showtime)

“Thurgood” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

Esai Morales – “We Have Your Husband” (Lifetime)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

Laurence Fishburne – “Thurgood” (HBO)

Louis Gossett, Jr. – “The Least Among You” (Showtime)

Samuel L. Jackson – “The Sunset Limited ” (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose – “Hallmark Hall of Fame, Mitch Albom’s Have a Little Faith” (ABC)

Jenifer Lewis – “Five” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Rosario Dawson – “Five” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Taraji P. Henson – “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story” (Lifetime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Five” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Aaron D. Spears – “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Bryton James – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Emerson Brooks – “All My Children” (ABC)

James Reynolds – “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Texas Battle – “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

Christel Khalil – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Julia Pace Mitchell – “The Young & the Restless” (CBS)

Tatyana Ali – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Tonya Lee Williams – “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Yvette Freeman – “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)

“BET News Exclusive: The President Answers Black America” (BET)

“Judge Mathis” (Syndicated)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (HBO)

“Unsung” (TV One)

“Washington Watch with Roland Martin” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Anderson” (Syndicated)

“Oprah’s Lifeclass” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“The Doctors” (Syndicated)

“The View” (ABC)

“The Wendy Williams Show” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Series

“All-American Muslim” (TLC)

“American Idol” (FOX)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Sunday Best” (BET)

“Tia & Tamera” (Style Network)

Outstanding Variety Series or Special

“2011 BET Awards” (BET)

“Black Girls Rock!” (BET)

“Oprah Presents: Master Class” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“Prince! Behind the Symbol” (The Africa Channel)

“UNCF An Evening of Stars Tribute to Chaka Khan” (BET)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“A.N.T. Farm” (Disney Channel)

“Dora The Explorer” (Nickelodeon)

“Go, Diego! Go!” (Nickelodeon)

“I Can Be President: A Kid’s-Eye View” (HBO)

“My Family Tree” (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Performance in a Youth/ Children’s Program – (Series or Special)

China Anne McClain – “A.N.T. Farm” (Disney Channel)

Keke Palmer – “True Jackson, VP” (Nickelodeon)

Lance Robertson – “Yo Gabba Gabba” (Nickelodeon)

Leon Thomas III – “Victorious” (Nickelodeon)

Zendaya Coleman – “Shake It Up” (Disney Channel)

