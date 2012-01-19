CLOSE
Lance Reddick Is The Boss From Hell In “Toys R Me”

Actor Lance Reddick laid down the law as Maj. Cedric Daniels on HBO’s “The Wire” but you’ve never seen him put his foot down like this. In this Funny or Die clip, “Toys R Me” he is a psychopathic toy store manager that has declared war on his employees and customers. (NSFW)

http://www.funnyordie.com/embed/33f6fde258

