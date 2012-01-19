ATL Housewife NeNe Leakes Debuts Acting Skills On Glee

Atlanta housewife Nene Leakes breaks out her acting skills for a guest spot on FOX’s hit TV show Glee. Nene plays swim coach Roz Washington, the character isn’t a far cry from Ms. Leakes herself, loud and bossy. Apparently Nene has taken more than her 15 minutes, Glee is a hit show on FOX with over 12 million viewers per episode … Gon Girl!

Check out the video Of Nene on Glee below.

For more on this story head over to Necolebitchie.com

