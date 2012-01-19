Common Says He Would Fight Drake In A Boxing Match Without The Gloves!

Fresh off his “Canada Dry” punch line aimed directly at Drake’s head, Common is riding high with the ball in his court. The Chicago emcee recently spoke with Tony Sculfield & The Morning Riot about the brewing beef and if it stemmed from their romances with Serena Williams. Common also says if he has to squad up it’s not a problem: “If it came to teaming up, you can’t forget my squad Good Music, Kanye West…”

When asked if he would get in the ring for a charity fight against the Young Money rapper, he responded “Man, I’d do it without boxing gloves!”

Click here, for the full audio!

Did Common And Drake End Their Beef? [VIDEO]

Common & Drake Beef: “You Canada Dry” T-Shirts For Sale!

Also On The Urban Daily: