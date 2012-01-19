Wale Comments On Pill’s Split From MMG

While on the carpet for lasts nights re-opening of 40/40 Sports Bar MMG rapper Wale shared his thoughts on former label-mate Pill’s split from Warner Music Group. ” Personal is personal, business is business. I’m friends with people that I’ve fired, so I’ve been in the game long enough to understand [you need to] separate the two.”

Pill expressed his dislike of the way his career was being handled via Twitter in December “Radio and TV b4 I had a deal, none after and u ask why Pill ain’t blew all the way up. Artist sign deals, label doesn’t do shit for them or don’t even know to work the artist. time wasted.” According to MTV, Pill was never officially signed to MMG although he was featured on a number of projects with Ross and other MMG artists. Pill’s deal was with Warner Music Group and he’s in the process of terminating that deal and walking away from the MMG Crew. Pill had this to say about Maybach Music Group “I ain’t got nothing against none of them, nobody. It’s just the situation don’t work.” Wale also said “I still support what he’s doin’; it just didn’t work out on the business side … Everybody gets chances, though. Everybody gets second, third, fourth, fifth chances. I believe in Pill, and I’m sure Rozay believes in Pill, and we wish him the best.”

