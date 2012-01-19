CLOSE
Michael Vick Walking Down The Aisle…Finally

After being engaged for three years Mike Vick finally decided to take that walk down the aisle. Vick proposed to his girlfriend and mother of his two children, Kijafa Frink, in December 2009. The couple will wed on June 30, 2012 in a private location in Miami. Congratulations Mike and Kijafa!

