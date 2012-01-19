Mother Charged With Cruelty After Allowing 10 Year-Old Son To Get A Tattoo!

A mother mourning the lose of her child allowed her other son, who is 10 years-old, to get a tattoo in remembrance of his fallen brother on his arm.

Chuntera Napier, says she gave her son permission to get the tattoo because it was for good reason. She didn’t allow him to get a “Spongebob” tattoo or something silly! She was charged with misdemeanor cruelty.

Watch the video and tell us what you think of her argument:

