A woman in Georgia has accused Rick Ross of fathering her 3-year-old child, and not paying any child support. Tyrisha Childers has filed a paternity suit against Rick Ross, and he’s wants to prove that he’s not the father by taking a DNA test.

The M-I-Yayo

Rick Ross also says he never met or slept with Tyrisha Childers. TMZ has the rest of the details.

RELATED POSTS:

Wale Comments On Pill’s Split From MMG

The “Maybach Music” Voice Reveals Herself [PHOTOS]