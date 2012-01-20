Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa, Cashes In Big With Divorce Settlement: Gets $75 Million!

“Kobe ’bout to lose a hundred fifty M’s. Kobe my nigga I hate it, had to be him. B***h you wasn’t with me shooting in the gym.” -Drake

Vanessa Bryant cashed in on Kobe Bryant‘s fortune, allegedly raking in $75 million after their divorce settlement. Not only did she receive (almost) half his wealth, she snagged all three of their residences, including: the home where her mother lives, the estate she and Kobe shared and the lavish property currently under construction.

We hate to say it (actually, we don’t) but that is just too much! With three houses, she worth more than him now!

